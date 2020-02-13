Elkhart, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2020) - ResGreen Group International, Inc. (OTC Pink: RGGI) CEO Parashar (Parsh) Patel announced today, in keeping with his desire to bring added shareholder value, the Board of Directors has recommended and received approval to effect a reduction of authorized common shares from 6 billion to 400 million.

The change of authorized common shares is to take place immediately and will be filed with the State of Nevada Secretary of State as soon as possible.

Mr. Patel commented, "This action is the first of several items that are being contemplated in order to bring beneficial value to the company. I am looking forward to announcing some very exciting actions, in the very near future, all designed to maximize shareholder value."

ABOUT RESGREEN GROUP INTERNATIONAL, INC.:

RGGI is using certain Know-how and Intellectual Property (IP) that it possesses and looks to acquire and develop components for material handling logistics and certain Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGV) and mobile technologies.

Current management has years of professional engineering experience in this space and plans to remain focused and highly motivated to execute on its business strategy to develop certain Automatic Guided Transports including AGV / AGC and Mobile COBOT.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of ResGreen Group International Inc. with members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-statements include fluctuation of operating results, the ability to compete successfully and the ability to complete before-mentioned transactions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

Contact:

ResGreen Group International, Inc.

Parashar (Parsh) Patel, President and CEO

Email: resgreenint@gmail.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52393