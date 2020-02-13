ENA Investment Capital ("ENA") is a long-term, value orientated investment firm and the second largest investor in RIB Software SE ("RIB" or "the Company"), with a regulatory disclosed economic interest of >15% of the issued share capital.

ENA welcomes the announcement today by Schneider Electric to launch a public offer for all outstanding RIB shares. This validates the quality of RIB's business and product portfolio as well as the scarcity value of the Company.

RIB is one of the few pure play listed multinational software companies, worldwide, in the fast-growing Building Information Modelling ("BIM") market with a blue-chip customer base, high growth strong profitability as well as cash generation.

We note there has been a considerable amount of M&A activity in the sector in general and in the BIM niche specifically. Moreover, there has been reported strategic and private equity interest for RIB (as disclosed by the Company in July 2019).

RIB's management team should be commended for their hard work to build a business with an outstanding product, strong growth and significant untapped potential, notably in the large and underpenetrated US market.

About ENA Investment Capital

ENA is a London based investment firm which seeks to take long-term, value-oriented positions and work constructively with boards and management teams to implement value-generative improvements.

