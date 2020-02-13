Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist (USAU LN) Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Feb-2020 / 14:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 298.8569 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3167920 CODE: USAU LN ISIN: FR0010296061 ISIN: FR0010296061 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAU LN Sequence No.: 46523 EQS News ID: 974909 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2020 08:20 ET (13:20 GMT)