Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (INRL LN) Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 13-Feb-2020 / 14:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 12-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.5625 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7795706 CODE: INRL LN ISIN: FR0010375766 ISIN: FR0010375766 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRL LN Sequence No.: 46526 EQS News ID: 974915 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 13, 2020 08:20 ET (13:20 GMT)