Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc (RSGL LN) Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Feb-2020 / 14:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 231.9774 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 627280 CODE: RSGL LN ISIN: FR0011119171 ISIN: FR0011119171 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RSGL LN Sequence No.: 46532 EQS News ID: 974927 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2020 08:21 ET (13:21 GMT)