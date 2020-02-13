Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CNAA LN) Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Feb-2020 / 14:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 142.7949 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 262141 CODE: CNAA LN ISIN: FR0011720911 ISIN: FR0011720911 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNAA LN Sequence No.: 46540 EQS News ID: 974943 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2020 08:21 ET (13:21 GMT)