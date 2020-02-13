Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (JPXG LN) Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Feb-2020 / 14:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 163.8211 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1885698 CODE: JPXG LN ISIN: LU1646359452 ISIN: LU1646359452 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXG LN Sequence No.: 46621 EQS News ID: 975107 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2020 08:25 ET (13:25 GMT)