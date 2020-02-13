Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (GEND LN) Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Feb-2020 / 14:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.9006 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1474683 CODE: GEND LN ISIN: LU1691909508 ISIN: LU1691909508 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GEND LN Sequence No.: 46633 EQS News ID: 975131 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 13, 2020 08:26 ET (13:26 GMT)