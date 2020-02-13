Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCJD LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Feb-2020 / 14:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1550.0558 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 43836586 CODE: LCJD LN ISIN: LU1781541252 ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJD LN Sequence No.: 46641 EQS News ID: 975147 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 13, 2020 08:27 ET (13:27 GMT)