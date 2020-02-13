Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LESW LN) Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Feb-2020 / 14:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 24.563 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1492651 CODE: LESW LN ISIN: LU1792117779 ISIN: LU1792117779 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LESW LN Sequence No.: 46649 EQS News ID: 975163 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2020 08:27 ET (13:27 GMT)