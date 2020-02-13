Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASD LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Feb-2020 / 14:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 34.7055 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19727480 CODE: NASD LN ISIN: LU1829221024 ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASD LN Sequence No.: 46660 EQS News ID: 975185 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2020 08:28 ET (13:28 GMT)