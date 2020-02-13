Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRW LN) Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Feb-2020 / 14:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 58.6403 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1684246 CODE: KRW LN ISIN: LU1900066975 ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRW LN Sequence No.: 46673 EQS News ID: 975211 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 13, 2020 08:29 ET (13:29 GMT)