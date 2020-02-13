Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc (L100 LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Feb-2020 / 14:31 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 11.0107 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27368570 CODE: L100 LN ISIN: LU1650492173 ISIN: LU1650492173 Category Code: NAV TIDM: L100 LN Sequence No.: 46628 EQS News ID: 975121 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 13, 2020 08:31 ET (13:31 GMT)