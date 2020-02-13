College Savings App UNest Launches on Android to Deliver Broader Access in the Fight to Eliminate Student Debt

Now More Families Have a Simpler, Intuitive Way to Save for their Children's Future

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2020 / As education costs and student debt have steadily risen in recent years, UNest, the first consumer finance mobile app to make it easier for families to save for education, today announces its availability on Google Android devices. UNest's Android app marks a significant step for the company as it continues to fulfill its mission of making affordable and manageable college savings plans available to every American family. The fintech app is now free to download on the Google Play Store.

"Providing as many parents as possible with an easy way to save for their children's education has been our goal from day one," said Ksenia Yudina, CEO and founder of UNest. "The burden of paying for college is no longer felt by a small minority of people. It has become a widespread concern that needs to be addressed in the early stages of families' financial planning. Having Android access will help deliver college savings options to many more families looking to invest in their children."

UNest simplifies the process of registering for a 529 plan, removing the hours of paperwork required, and costly financial advisor fees. Through UNest, parents set up a tax-efficient account that aligns investment options with the age of the child in just five minutes. UNest users only pay $3 per month-significantly less than what traditional financial advisers charge in fees. The app also provides investors 24/7 financial advice and takes away the hassle of managing 529 plans. It covers the key aspects of saving for college, so parents feel confident they've made a secure investment.

With Android holding a 52 percent share of mobile operating systems within the United States, UNest is opening up a huge opportunity to support the future of parents and their children across the country.

Additionally, UNest has been adding new enhancements to the app in recent months. This week, it also made a 529 roll-over feature available to iOS and Android users. Account owners can easily roll their existing 529 account into UNest to take advantage of cost savings and ease of account management.

UNest's mobile fintech app helps parents save and grow the money needed to fund their children's education. The UNest team has decades of experience as certified financial advisors, technologists, and entrepreneurs. The company partners with financial industry leaders to offer parents a pain-free way to build the best possible educational future for their children. While student debt in the US has reached a historic level of $1.6 trillion, 70 percent of people in the US don't know about 529 plans, and only 14 percent are currently using them due to the complexities associated with the account setup and management. UNest demystifies this process with a paperless approach that takes only five minutes to set up. UNest is a fully accredited and registered financial advisor with SEC and FINRA.

