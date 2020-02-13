The "Germany Neurology Devices Market Outlook to 2025 Hydrocephalus shunts, Interventional Neuroradiology, Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery and Others." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Summary

The publisher's new report, Germany Neurology Devices Market Outlook to 2025, provides key market data on the Germany Neurology Devices market. The report provides value, in millions of US dollars, volume (in units) and average prices (USD) within market segments Hydrocephalus shunts, Interventional Neuroradiology, Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery, Neurological Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipment, Neuromodulation Devices, Neurosurgical Products and Radiosurgery Systems.

The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of these market segments, and global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants. Based on the availability of data for the particular market and country, information related to pipeline products, news and deals is available in the report.

Extensive interviews are conducted with key opinion leaders (KOLs), physicians and industry experts to validate the market size, company share and distribution share data and analysis.

Scope

Market size and company share data for Neurology Devices market segments Hydrocephalus shunts, Interventional Neuroradiology, Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery, Neurological Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipment, Neuromodulation Devices, Neurosurgical Products and Radiosurgery Systems.

Annualized market revenues (USD million) and volume (units) data for each of the market segments. Data is provided from 2015 to 2025.

2018 company share and distribution share data for Neurology Devices market.

Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Germany Neurology Devices market.

Key players covered include Boston Scientific Corp, Medtronic plc and Stryker Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 What Is This Report About?

2.2 Neurology Devices Market Segmentation

2.3 Definitions of Markets Covered in the Report

3 Neurology Devices Market, Germany

3.1 Neurology Devices Market, Germany, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025

3.2 Neurology Devices Market, Germany, Revenue Mix ($m), 2018

3.3 Neurology Devices Market, Germany, Category Contribution by Revenue ($m), 2018

3.4 Neurology Devices Market, Germany, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025

3.5 Neurology Devices Market, Germany, Volume (Units), 2015-2025

3.6 Neurology Devices Market, Germany, Volume (Units), 2015-2025

3.7 Neurology Devices Market, Germany, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2018

4 Hydrocephalus shunts Market, Germany

5 Interventional Neuroradiology Market, Germany

6 Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Market, Germany

7 Neurological Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipment Market, Germany

8 Neuromodulation Devices Market, Germany

9 Neurosurgical Products Market, Germany

10 Radiosurgery Systems Market, Germany

11 Overview of Key Companies in Germany, Neurology Devices Market

11.1 Medtronic Plc

11.2 Integra LifeSciences Corp:

11.3 Natus Medical Incorporated

11.4 Stryker Corp

11.5 B. Braun Melsungen AG

11.6 Penumbra Inc

11.7 MicroVention Inc

11.8 Boston Scientific Corp

11.9 Abbott Laboratories

11.10 Nihon Kohden Corp

11.11 Nevro Corp

11.12 Acandis GmbH Co KG

11.13 LivaNova PLC

11.14 phenox GmbH

11.15 CERENOVUS

12 Neurology Devices Market Pipeline Products

13 Financial Deals Landscape

13.1 Partnerships

13.2 Private Equity

13.3 Venture Financing

14 Recent Developments

14.1 Corporate Communications

14.2 Financial Announcements

14.3 Other Significant Developments

14.4 Product News

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.2 Consulting

