FactMR: Ceramics Dominating Talc Sales; Global Market Revenues Projected at a Steady CAGR of 4% Through 2029, Concludes Fact.MR

Talc has been discovering major application in production of technical and fireproof ceramics, as it accounts for improved optical and mechanical characteristics of ceramics.

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2020 / The global talc market is projected to rise at a moderate CAGR of 4% during , as per the latest research report of Fact.MR. Applications in the production of ceramics and paint & coating products will remain the major drivers influencing developments and business strategies in the industry.

"Efficacy to restore mechanical properties of recycled plastics and its usage as a preferred nucleating agent in biopolymers will bolster the demand for talc, during the forecast period," says the Fact.MR report.

Request PDF Sample of 170 pages report on the talc market-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4479

Talc Market: Key Findings

Talc remains a preferred ingredient in cosmetic products, owing to its soft texture and chemically inert properties.

The ceramics industry will continue to be the top end-use industry in talc market, accounting for a quarter of the global market value.

Powdered talc will retain its lead in the global market, with talc carbonate being highly sought-after base for end products.

Countries in East Asia are projected to be frontrunners in the global talc market, projected to be exhibiting around 4% growth through 2029.

Explore 98 figures, 74 tables in the study. Request ToC of the report at https://www.factmr.com/report/4479/talc-market

Talc Market: Key Drivers

Rising use of talc as an anti-blocking agent for polyethylene propels overall demand.

The rise in automotive production continues to create a favorable environment for the growth of talc production.

Anti-moisture and anti-corrosion characteristics predominantly drive the application of talc in production of paint & coating products.

Talc Market: Key Restraints

The declining use of talc as a filler in the paper industry is a key restraint for the global market.

Investments in production of high-grade talc offerings remains a key impediment for new entrants.

Competition Landscape

The global talc market is moderately consolidated. The top three players, Mondo Minerals, Imerys S.A., and Minerals Technologies cover for around a third of the overall demand. Manufacturers are pushing for a wider range of offerings in their product portfolios to cater to multiple end use industries. In a bid to strengthen their base in the market, manufacturers have been developing different product grades with different pricing, and scope of applications. The report has profiled some of the key players in the global talc market, which include but are not limited to, Imerys, RT Vanderbilt, Mondo Minerals, Nippon Talc, and Minerals Technologies.

About the Report

This 170-page study provides an exhaustive forecast data on the talc market. The key categories covered in the report include product form (powdered and granules), end use industry (agriculture, food, ceramics, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, paints and coatings, and others), deposit type (talc chlorite, talc carbonate, and others), and 25+ countries in key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Explore Fact.MR's Detailed Coverage of the Chemicals and Materials Landscape

Membrane Touch Switch Material Market- A in depth analysis of business dynamics including major trends, growth drivers, expansion efforts, and unexplored opportunities in the membrane touch switch material market.

Allyl Cyanide Market- The study discusses the effects of government regulations, industry rules and business finance on the global usage of allyl cyanide.

Clay Absorbers Market- A comprehensive analysis on the most profitable markets for clay absorbers, and trends that are most likely to impact demand around the world.

About Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the veteran research team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence requirements. With a repository of over thousand reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has scrutinized the chemicals & materials sector across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Contact:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

Blog - https://blog.factmr.com/

PR- https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1257/global-talc-market

SOURCE: Fact.MR

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576321/Ceramics-Dominating-Talc-Sales-Global-Market-Revenues-Projected-at-a-Steady-CAGR-of-4-Through-2029-Concludes-FactMR