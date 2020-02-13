Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14M2J ISIN: IE00BTN1Y115 Ticker-Symbol: 2M6 
Tradegate
13.02.20
15:19 Uhr
106,95 Euro
-0,15
-0,14 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDTRONIC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDTRONIC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
106,65
106,90
15:49
106,35
107,10
15:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ABBOTT LABORATORIES
ABBOTT LABORATORIES Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABBOTT LABORATORIES81,40-0,28 %
MEDTRONIC PLC106,95-0,14 %