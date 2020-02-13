The share capital of Onxeo S.A. has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 17 February 2020 in the ISIN below. ISIN: FR0010095596 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name Onxeo ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 58,517,851 shares (EUR 14,629,462.75) ------------------------------------------------------------ Change: 2,600,000 shares (EUR 650,000) ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 61,117,851 shares (EUR 15,279,462.75) ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: EUR 0.25 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: ONXEO ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 101775 ------------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=756571