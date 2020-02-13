Ericsson Launches AI-powered Energy Infrastructure Operations

- Decreases OPEX and CO 2 emissions for communications service providers using AI and data analytics to optimize energy efficiency and maximize site availability

- Reduced energy consumption, site visits and outages enable service providers to meet current and future traffic demands while addressing the energy and climate challenge

- New solution integrated into the Ericsson Operations Engine - the company's AI-based, data-driven approach to managed services

KISTA, Sweden, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has launched AI-powered Energy Infrastructure Operations, a new energy management solution that leverages artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics to optimize energy consumption across network infrastructure for communications service providers.

Integrated into the Ericsson Operations Engine - the company's AI-based, data-driven approach to managed services - the new solution enables service providers to reduce OPEX and CO2 emissions from their networks while maximizing site availability.

Using cutting-edge technology, Energy Infrastructure Operations creates energy efficiencies on the radio network, where most savings can be achieved. The new solution not only addresses site-related energy savings, but also operational efficiencies to enable less site visits to be performed, ultimately resulting in CO2 emission reduction across multiple layers.

Deployment of AI-powered Energy Infrastructure Operations can achieve*:

~15 percent decrease in energy-related OPEX

~15 percent reduction in site visits related to passive infrastructure

~30 percent reduction of energy related outages

The Energy Infrastructure Operations solution has been trialed with customers in Europe Asia, Europe Middle East and Latin America and is currently live in Telenor Myanmar's network.

Ruza Sabanovic, CTO, Telenor Group, says: "Telenor Myanmar has worked systematically over the past years to reduce energy consumption and lower carbon emissions. In the last two years, our per-site energy consumption has been reduced by 19 percent. We've taken another positive step by going live with Ericsson's energy management solution on the Telenor Myanmar network. This enables us to use machine learning and data analytics to optimize energy use and maximize site availability, helping us to continue working towards our climate ambitions."

Peter Laurin, SVP and Head of Business Area Managed Services, Ericsson, says: "We see a strong focus from our customers on reducing energy consumption as they look to make their operations more efficient and improve their carbon footprint. Our Energy Infrastructure Operations offering is an innovative solution with different efficiency scenarios to address different needs. Its AI-based data-driven approach will enable service providers to achieve OPEX and CAPEX savings as well as reductions in CO2 emissions."

Today, energy consumption ranges from 20 to 40 percent of a site operation OPEX annually. According to Ericsson's AI report, OPEX reduction ranks among the top priorities for operators.

* Indicative savings. Engagement-specific benefits will vary based on existing costs and efficiencies.

