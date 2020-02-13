Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, has announced the completion of its recent article that examines the role of food and beverage analytics in helping food and beverage companies drive positive outcomes across their supply chain.

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

How analytics is disrupting the food and beverage supply chain The benefits of food and beverage analytics

In today's dynamic business scenario, food and beverage companies often find it challenging to deal with fluctuations in pricing and customer preferences. Despite offering new products and adhering to industry standards, food and beverage companies still face challenges when it comes to improving outcomes. The food and beverage industry more than many others must leverage advanced supply chain analytics solutions to effectively manage inventory and supply chain processes, without which food and beverage companies risk spoilage and food contamination that can put consumers at risk and open their business to liability and violation of stringent food safety laws.

Benefits of Food and Beverage Analytics

1: Accurately predict demand and future opportunities

2: Track and monitor asset utilization

3: Improve food safety and quality

The growing popularity of food and beverage analytics in the food and beverage industry has made it crucial for businesses to leverage analytics-based methodologies to analyze data and uncover valuable food industry trends. Quantzig's food and beverage analytics solutions focus on helping food and beverage companies improve operations across key business areas.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

