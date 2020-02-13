Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JWFV ISIN: GB00B7FC0762 Ticker-Symbol: 0N1 
Tradegate
13.02.20
16:20 Uhr
10,035 Euro
-0,290
-2,81 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
NMC HEALTH PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NMC HEALTH PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,872
10,065
16:42
9,882
10,065
16:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NMC HEALTH
NMC HEALTH PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NMC HEALTH PLC10,035-2,81 %