Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (AR & VR) Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 571.42 Billion by 2025 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for AR and VR is segmented, based on application, organization size, industry vertical, and region to provide an in-depth analysis of the market.

In 2017, the global augmented reality and virtual reality market size stood at USD 11.35 Billion, and the industry is forecasted to reach USD 571.42 Billion by 2025, rising at a CAGR of 63.3 percent between 2018 and 2025.

AR and VR technologies are used to provide a digital immersive user experience that can be used across various industry verticals for entertainment and business applications. Virtual reality is a comprehensive term for a multi-sensory computer-generated experience that allows users to explore a virtual world and interact with it. On the contrary, augmented reality uses digitally generated visual overlays to improve the real world.

Owing to the growing penetration of smart devices, the global augmented, and virtual reality market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. However, the lack of effective user experience design and the slow adoption among underdeveloped economies are the major factors that impede the market growth.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Auto-4H304/Augmented_and_Virtual_Reality_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE AR AND VR MARKET SIZE

The animation and video game industry's progress, increase in internet connectivity, and the mobile gaming industry's growth serves as the key drivers of the global augmented and virtual reality market. Furthermore, the rise in the use of consumer electronic devices is expected to drive market growth.

Augmented and virtual reality provides a cost-effective and efficient solution in training and skill development, as it replicates the actual scenarios by using technologies. For example, it is more costly to use an actual aircraft to train a pilot in civil aviation or in military applications. Similarly, human participation in the training of students or nurses or other medical professionals is unethical and could be harmful in healthcare. Augmented and virtual reality-based solutions thus offer legitimate resources for educating medical professionals. This property of AR & VR is expected to create market growth opportunity

Technological advances and the rise in application areas among various industry verticals are expected to provide lucrative market expansion opportunities.

VIEW FULL REPORT :

https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Auto-4H304/augmented-and-virtual-reality-market

KEY BENEFITS FOR AUGMENTED AND VIRTUAL REALITY MARKET

The study presents an in-depth analysis of the global augmented and virtual reality market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market is provided in this study.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global augmented and virtual reality industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global augmented and virtual reality market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

INQUIRE FOR REGIONAL: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Auto-4H304/Augmented_and_Virtual_Reality_Market

AUGMENTED AND VIRTUAL REALITY KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

BY APPLICATION

Consumer

Enterprise

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

Large Enterprises

Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

Gaming

Entertainment & Media

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Education

Manufacturing

Retail

Others.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Alphabet (Google Inc.)

DAQRI

Facebook

HTC

Magic Leap, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Osterhout Design Group

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sony

Wikitude

Others.

BUY NOW : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Auto-4H304

SIMILAR REPORTS

AUTOMOTIVE AR AND VR MARKET

The global AR and VR automotive market was estimated at USD 213.0 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 673,602.2 Million by 2025, registering a 175.7 percent CAGR from 2018 to 2025.

Automotive companies are using augmented and virtual reality-based solutions for vehicle design, assembly, repair, and maintenance. In addition, this technology helps designers envision a vehicle's body structure to improve performance, protection, and durability. Further, in the automotive sector, the AR and VR platform supports features such as turn-by-turn route navigation, safety distance tracking, lane-departure warning (LDW), and adaptive cruise control (ACC).

This study presents the analytical representation of the global market for automotive AR and VR, along with current trends and future estimates to depict the imminent pockets of investment.

VIEW FULL REPORT: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Auto-0G313/automotive-ar-and-vr-market

MIXED REALITY MARKET

Global Mixed Reality Market is expected to hit USD 5,3621 Million by 2024, rising by 71.6% (2018-2024) of the CAGR.

The market is driven by the increase in consumer electronics, growth in the transition to mixed reality in the gaming and entertainment industry, and demand for mixed reality by the education sector. The technology, however, is not so common among consumers, and is also expensive, limiting the growth of the mixed reality market.

The global market for mixed reality is segmented according to components, applications, devices, and geography. It is bifurcated by components into hardware and software. It is divided by application into manufacturing, aerospace and defense, medical, engineering, consumer electronics, and others. The goal of the report is to provide an in-depth analysis of the mixed reality market in North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

VIEW FULL REPORT:

https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Auto-4J205/-mixed-reality-market

VIRTUAL REALITY MARKET

Global Virtual Reality Market Size is increasing with a CAGR of 34.5 percent over the 2019 to 2025 forecast period.

Virtual reality (VR) is an immersive computer-generated experience in a simulated environment that primarily combines auditory and visual input, but also other forms of sensory feedback such as haptic.

North America is expected to hold the largest size of the market for virtual reality, while the Asia-Pacific market is estimated to expand at the highest rate. Countries in the APAC region such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are experiencing a huge demand for head-mounted gaming device displays, which in turn is causing the growth of the virtual reality market.

Virtual Reality Market Report presents the sales volume, revenue, market share, and growth rate for each main enterprise, and also covers breakdown data (sales, revenue, and market share) by area, size, and device.

VIEW FULL REPORT:

https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-2A191/virtual-reality-market

AR AND VR IN HEALTHCARE MARKET

The healthcare sector profits from VR and AR in many areas, including medical professional's education and training, improved patient care and treatment, lifestyle and wellbeing management, surgical preparation, telementoring, and more.

This report focuses on the status of global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare, future outlook, opportunities for growth, key market, and key players. The aim of the study is to present the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in the advancement of healthcare in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

VIEW FULL REPORT :

https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-28V1135/global-augmented-realty-and-virtual-in-healthcare-market

AUGMENTED REALITY MARKET

Augmented Reality (AR) is an interactive experience of a real-world environment where the objects that exist in the real-world are enhanced by computer-generated perceptual knowledge, often through multiple sensory modalities, including visual, auditory, haptic, somatosensory, and olfactory.

The growing demand for AR devices in medical applications, retail and e-commerce, and increased investment are predicted to be the main drivers for the industry. This study focuses on the status of global Augmented Reality, predictions, and opportunities for growth, key markets, and key players. The goal of the report is to portray the evolution of Augmented Reality in the United States, Europe, and China.

VIEW FULL REPORT :

https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-1P227/augmented-reality-market

AR AND VR SOFTWARE AND SERVICE MARKET

Augmented Reality (AR) is a technology that layers computer-generated enhancements on top of an existing reality to make it more realistic by being able to interact with it while Virtual Reality (VR) can be described as an artificial, computer-generated simulation or reconstruction of a real-life environment or situation that immerses the user by making them feel like they are experiencing it.

VIEW FULL REPORT:

https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-0S1589/global-augmented-and-virtual-reality-software-and-services-market

AR AND VR LENS MARKET

Augmented and virtual reality lenses are tools that can provide a virtual interface that can be used to assist the visually impaired, monitor military applications, and more.

The system is in the form of a traditional lens with integrated bionics technology in the form of augmented reality, creating a virtual interface of interactive electronic circuits and infrared lights, allowing the user to see a computer-generated image superimposed on the outside world.

The report has strategically segmented the market into AR Contact Lens and VR Contact Lens based on the type and into Gaming, Medical, and others based on application.

VIEW FULL REPORT:

https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-17B824/global-ar-vr-lens-market-research

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

Valuates is curating premium Market Research Reports from the leading publishers around the globe. We will help you map your information needs to our report repository of Market research reports and guide you through your purchasing decision. We are based out of Silicon Valley of India (Bengaluru) and provide 24/6 online and offline support to all our customers and just a phone call away.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/825036/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg