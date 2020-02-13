Security First International Holdings, Inc.: Security First International Holdings Launches Hyper Local Rx Delivery Service

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2020 / Security First International Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:SCFR) today announced the launch of "Tadpole" a Hyper Local Rx Delivery service.

Tadpole is positioned to be a last-mile, micromobility delivery service for the gig economy.

The service provides delivery for patients having prescription filled by CVS or Walgreens pharmacy.

By providing personal electric vehicles to a fleet of delivery pilots, Tadpole provides a full service Rx delivery platform that is more efficient and practical for 1 to 3 mile drops than traditional delivery vehicles.

Patients simple prepay online with CVS or Walgreens for their Rx and receive a pickup barcode, patients would then share the pickup barcode with Tadpole through the tadpole.mobi web app. Once a barcode is received, Tadpole collects a delivery fee and deploys a pilot for pickup and delivery.

Tadpole charges $3.99 for each delivery that doesn't include gratuity for the pilot.

Tadpole deliveries are directly to the patient not a location.

All deliveries are carried out by pilots operating a MiniTad 1.0 + personal electric vehicle. Customers are able to track all deliveries with a smartphone tadpole.mobi web app.

The MiniTad is a crossover personal electric vehicle (PEV) that is capable of a top speed of 18 mph and a range of 15 miles on a single charge. The vehicle weighs about 17 pounds making it an ideal solution for last-mile delivery.



https://youtu.be/QX_BrFSAfaY

About Security First Int'l (SCFR:US)

Security First International Holdings Inc operates as a holding company. The Company has holdings in the Financial, Aviation and Automotive sectors.

