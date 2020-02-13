Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 910251 ISIN: FR0000038259 Ticker-Symbol: ESF 
Tradegate
13.02.20
17:09 Uhr
480,60 Euro
+4,40
+0,92 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
475,80
480,60
17:13
479,80
480,80
17:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE480,60+0,92 %