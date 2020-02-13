Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit 13-Feb-2020 / 15:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit DATE: February 13, 2020 Reference: Our Bank's Public Disclosure dated 20/01/2020 It was announced with our Bank's public disclosure dated 20/01/2020 that, on its meeting held on December 12, 2019, the Board of Directors has authorized the Head Office to take the necessary actions, subject to market conditions, to arrange and sign the agreements and all other documents related to the bond or other borrowing instruments issuance transactions up to US$6,000,000,000 in total or equivalent in TL or in any other foreign currency, with different series and maturities and fixed and/or floating interest rates to be determined at the time of issuance in accordance with market conditions, to be sold outside Turkey in one or more issuances without public offering, including the selling and registration of the bond or other borrowing instruments to foreign stock exchanges and the relevant application process related to the transaction has been initiated with the Capital Markets Board and other competent authorities. It was announced in the weekly bulletin of the Capital Markets Board ("CMB") numbered 2020/10 that the above-mentioned application has been approved by the CMB. *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr ............................................ www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1] ........................................ Attachment Document title: Approved Issuance Document Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=UTWIYADNCQ [2] ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 46710 EQS News ID: 975335 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=975335&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9ba5ad0a9fd45bce643f60ec5e31d32b&application_id=975335&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2020 10:30 ET (15:30 GMT)