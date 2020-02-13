Collaboration delivers enhanced value in transportation, Industrial IoT, public safety, utilities, and healthcare

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, with Riscure, a recognized vendor of security tools, services and training for connected devices, announced a collaboration to advance the development of secure and resilient 5G networks, devices and services.

An integrated ecosystem will progressively rely on sophisticated security test solutions to safeguard operational activities and protect data shared between businesses, government organizations, and consumers. Working together, Keysight and Riscure will deliver enhanced value in transportation, industrial internet of things (IIoT), public safety, utilities, and healthcare, by combining Keysight's end-to-end test and visibility solutions with Riscure's suite of security test tools.

Keysight is addressing raised threat levels across a multitude of exposed surfaces in the cloud, at the air interface, and in between each function in the 5G network. This exposure is driven by an increase in wirelessly connected devices, open application programming interfaces (APIs), and the need for data to flow seamlessly between networks and organizational entities to dynamically deliver a complex set of services.

"The collaboration with Riscure reinforces Keysight's commitment to 5G security solutions, enabling a connected ecosystem to fully express the potential of a diverse range of technologies, applications and business models," said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president for Keysight's network access group. "We're excited to establish a key role in the delivery of security connectivity using technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and machine learning."

The collaboration brings together security solutions from Riscure with Keysight's widely adopted network emulation solutions to explore innovative ways for customers to improve device security. Keysight's integrated software and hardware solutions enable users to emulate devices and distinct functions of the radio access network (RAN) and the 5G core (5GC) to deliver end-to-end performance test and visibility capabilities across the protocol stack. Riscure's range of security tools include cutting-edge solutions to test chips and devices against side channel and fault injection attacks, with special solutions to identify weaknesses in software and evaluate automotive designs.

"A combination of Riscure's expertise in securing software, chip technology and connected devices with Keysight's comprehensive portfolio of test and visibility solutions, allows our customers to deliver robust, functional and secure solutions for a global 5G security market that is projected to reach more than $4B in 2023," said Marc Witteman, CEO at Riscure. "Working together with Keysight, we will contribute years of security experience to help build one of the most important technology domains the future of mobile connectivity."

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.3B in fiscal year 2019. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

About Riscure

Riscure is a leading vendor of security tools and training for edge devices. Our tooling helps global technology leaders to build robust hardware and software solutions. Riscure security analysts bring top-notch security expertise to development teams and aim to run no-pain certification projects. Built on a wealth of security research and extensive practical experience, Riscure is well-recognized for its technical leadership. Riscure serves Semiconductor, Mobile Security and Mobile Payment, Automotive and Premium Content industries as well as the Government sector. Follow us on Twitter @Riscure and LinkedIn.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005553/en/

Contacts:

RISCURE CONTACTS:

Konstantin Goncharov, Global Marketing Manager

+31 (0) 15 251 4090

goncharov@riscure.com

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES CONTACTS:

Geri Lynne LaCombe, Americas/Europe

+1 303 662 4748

geri_lacombe@keysight.com

Fusako Dohi, Asia

+81 42 660-2162

fusako_dohi@keysight.com