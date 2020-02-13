Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market penetration strategy. This success story highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped a wind turbine manufacturing market client prioritize shipments, reduce the likelihood of missed deadlines, and increase market share by 35%.

According to a new study from Infiniti Research, the wind turbine manufacturing market is expected to witness positive growth over the coming years due to widespread emphasis on expanded use of renewable energy. However, the wind turbine manufacturing market is not completely free of challenges. Factors such as supply chain constraints and escalating deployment risks are increasing challenges for companies operating in the wind turbine manufacturing industry. To succeed in this competitive marketplace, companies in the wind turbine manufacturing industry are in the need to adopt strategic growth initiatives and focus on enhancing market share.

Business Challenge Faced

The client is a wind turbine manufacturing firm based out of Canada. The client's transportation team faced challenges in efficiently shipping components to end-users. This increased deployment risks for the company and subsequently increased the likelihood of missed deadlines. To cover up for the losses faced, they wanted to shift installation schedules to minimize quarterly risks, prepare wind farm sites to accept early deliveries, and prioritize shipments. They partnered with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market penetration strategy.

Our integrated approach and solutions offered

To help the client tackle the above-mentioned challenges, the experts at Infiniti Research used a combination of secondary research, market access strategy, market opportunity analysis, and market potential study. The engagement also involved the development of an actionable market penetration strategy and performing competitive intelligence study.

Infiniti's market penetration strategy engagement helped the client to:

Reduce operating costs across manufacturing and quality divisions

Reduce the likelihood of higher costs, missed deadlines, and lost production

Enhance business efficiency

Improve erosion resistance by up to 20 times

Efficiently plan inventory and prioritize shipments

Reduce the demand shortfall by 22%

Increase market share by 35%

Read the complete success story for comprehensive insights: A Wind Turbine Manufacturing Market Client Reduced Demand Shortfall by 22% with Market Penetration Strategy

