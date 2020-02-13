Technavio has been monitoring the digital pathology market and it is poised to grow by USD 434.41 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005521/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global digital pathology market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Significant adoption of digital pathology in education and training has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high costs associated with digital pathology systems might hamper market growth. Request a free sample report

Digital Pathology Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Digital Pathology Market is segmented as below:

Product

Digital Slide Scanner

Software

Geographic segmentation

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32138

Digital Pathology Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our digital pathology market report covers the following areas:

Digital Pathology Market Size

Digital Pathology Market Trends

Digital Pathology Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies integration of AI into digital pathology systems as one of the prime reasons driving the digital pathology market growth during the next few years.

Digital Pathology Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the digital pathology market, including some of the vendors such as 3DHISTECH Ltd., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Huron Technologies International Inc., Indica Labs Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Mikroscan Technologies Inc., Olympus Corp. and PerkinElmer Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the digital pathology market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Digital Pathology Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital pathology market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital pathology market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital pathology market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital pathology market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005521/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/