Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007

Regulatory News:

Ontex Group NV (BSE:ONTEX) ("Ontex") discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On February 10, 2020, Morgan Stanley notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of equivalent financial instruments, 5,281,209 voting rights in Ontex that may be acquired if the instruments are exercised and so has crossed the threshold of 5.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 6.41%.

On February 11, 2020, Bank of America notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities or equivalent financial instruments, 4,557,196 voting rights in Ontex that may be acquired if the instruments are exercised and so has crossed the threshold of 5.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 5.53%.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.

Date of Notification: February 10, 2020

Date Threshold Crossed: February 4, 2020

Threshold Crossed: 5.00%

Notification by:

Morgan Stanley c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

Notification of February 10, 2020:

(A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction voting rights voting rights of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Morgan Stanley 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Morgan Stanley Co. International plc 1,570,130 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Morgan Stanley Europe SE 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Total 1,570,130 0 0 0.00% 0.00%

(B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised of voting rights Settlement Morgan Stanley Co. International plc Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 271,033 0.33% physical Morgan Stanley Europe SE Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 537,580 0.65% physical Morgan Stanley Co. LLC Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 97,301 0.12% physical Morgan Stanley Co. International plc Equity Swap 06/03/2020 at any time 2,697,443 3.28% physical Morgan Stanley Co. International plc Equity Swap 10/02/2020 at any time 1,677,852 2.04% physical TOTAL 5,281,209 6.41%

voting rights of voting rights TOTAL (A B) 5,281,209 6.41%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Chain of controlled undertakings for Morgan Stanley Co. International plc

Morgan Stanley Co. International plc, Legal Compliance Department, 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4QA, UNITED KINGDOM. is a direct holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)

Morgan Stanley Investments (UK), 20 Bank Street, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4AD, UNITED KINGDOM. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley International Limited

Morgan Stanley International Limited, 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4QA, UNITED KINGDOM. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc., c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of the beneficial owner, Morgan Stanley

Chain of controlled undertakings for Morgan Stanley Europe SE

Morgan Stanley Europe SE, Grosse Gallusstrasse 18, Frankfurt am Main, 60312, Germany. is a direct holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Europe Holding SE

Morgan Stanley Europe Holding SE, Grosse Gallusstrasse 18, Frankfurt am Main, 60312, Germany. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley International Limited

Morgan Stanley International Limited, 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4QA, UNITED KINGDOM. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc., c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of the beneficial owner, Morgan Stanley

Chain of controlled undertakings for Morgan Stanley Co. LLC

Morgan Stanley Co. LLC, c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA. is a direct holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc., c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC, c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of the beneficial owner, Morgan Stanley

Date of Notification February 11, 2020

Date Threshold Crossed: February 5, 2020

Threshold Crossed: 5.00%

Notification by:

Bank of America Corporation Wilmington, DE (United States)

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

Notification of February 11, 2020:

(A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction voting rights voting rights of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Bank of America Corporation 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Merrill Lynch International 0 1,341,302 0 1.63% 0.00% BofA Securities Europe SA 0 11,907 0 0.01% 0.00% BofA Securities, Inc 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corporation 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Total 0 1,353,209 0 1.64% 0.00%

(B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised of voting rights Settlement BofA Securities, Inc. Right to Recall 14,850 0.02% physical Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corporation Rights of Use 12,053 0.01% physical BofA Securities Europe SA Right to Recall 734,133 0.89% physical Merrill Lynch International Right to Recall 393,106 0.48% physical Merrill Lynch International Rights of Use 1,161,948 1.41% physical Merrill Lynch International OTC Swaps over Basket 09/07/2020 95,926 0.12% cash Merrill Lynch International OTC Swaps over Basket 29/05/2020 83,284 0.10% cash Merrill Lynch International OTC Swaps over Basket 19/10/2020 42,600 0.05% cash Merrill Lynch International OTC Swaps over Basket 30/04/2021 38,215 0.05% cash Merrill Lynch International OTC Swaps over Basket 19/10/2020 12,968 0.02% cash Merrill Lynch International OTC Swaps over Basket 29/01/2021 9,123 0.01% cash Merrill Lynch International OTC Swaps over Basket 29/01/2021 2,418 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International OTC Swaps over Basket 19/10/2020 1,601 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International OTC Swaps over Basket 19/10/2020 877 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International OTC Swaps over Basket 19/10/2020 699 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International OTC Swaps over Basket 19/10/2020 185 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International OTC Swaps over Basket 15/02/2023 1 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International OTC Swaps over Basket 05/03/2020 300,000 0.36% cash BofA Securities Europe SA OTC Swaps over Basket 05/03/2020 300,000 0.36% cash TOTAL 3,203,987 3.89%

voting rights of voting rights TOTAL (A B) 4,557,196 5.53%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Merrill Lynch International, BofA Securities Europe SA, BofA Securities, Inc and Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corporation are controlled by "Bank of America Corporation" (see enclosure). Bank of America Corporation is not a controlled entity.

Additional information

The trigger for the notification is due to the trading book going above the 5% exemption.

Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.

Employing 11,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is part of the Bel20 and STOXX Europe 600.

To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontexglobal.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005658/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR ENQUIRIES



Philip Ludwig

+32 53 333 730

investorrelations@ontexglobal.com



PRESS ENQUIRIES



Gaëlle Vilatte

+32 53 333 708

gaelle.vilatte@ontexglobal.com