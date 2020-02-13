Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852366 ISIN: FR0000031775 Ticker-Symbol: 4HM 
Tradegate
10.02.20
10:53 Uhr
40,150 Euro
+0,100
+0,25 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
VICAT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VICAT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,350
40,650
18:49
40,350
40,600
18:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VICAT
VICAT SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VICAT SA40,150+0,25 %