Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 11, 2020 to February 12, 2020:
Transaction date
Total daily
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
11.02.2020
311,153
44.9938
13,999,971
XPAR
11.02.2020
CHIX
11.02.2020
TRQX
11.02.2020
BATE
12.02.2020
308,880
45.3250
13,999,984
XPAR
12.02.2020
CHIX
12.02.2020
TRQX
12.02.2020
BATE
Total
620,033
45.1588
27,999,955
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions
About Total
