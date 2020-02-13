Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 11, 2020 to February 12, 2020:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 11.02.2020 311,153 44.9938 13,999,971 XPAR 11.02.2020 CHIX 11.02.2020 TRQX 11.02.2020 BATE 12.02.2020 308,880 45.3250 13,999,984 XPAR 12.02.2020 CHIX 12.02.2020 TRQX 12.02.2020 BATE Total 620,033 45.1588 27,999,955

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

