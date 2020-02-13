Spring Back into Nevada's History: Travel Nevada Embraces 2020 with Legendary Experiences

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2020 / A new museum as well as recreation, entertainment and dining opportunities will bloom this spring in Nevada. From the opening of the Stewart Indian School Cultural Center and Museum in Carson City to the debut of new restaurants in Las Vegas, Nevada delivers uncommon experiences this season.

Stewart Indian School Museum will have its grand opening May 9. This former federal boarding school for Native American children operated from 1890 to 1980. It was one of several boarding schools opened by the federal government in the late 1890s in an attempt to assimilate Native Americans. Over time, the school's mission changed, and the new museum tells this complex story.

WHAT'S NEW IN:

Reno-Tahoe

Tunnel Creek Cafe and Flume Trail Bikes in Incline Village at Lake Tahoe will reopen after remodeling projects. Both are near the East Shore Trail, a three-mile, paved bicycling/pedestrian path that opened in summer 2019, connecting Incline Village to Sand Harbor State Park.

Carson Ridge Disc Golf Park, a 30-acre complex in Carson City has opened, offering two courses: the nine-hole Pony Express course for beginners and families, and the 18-hold Stadium course for more advanced players.

Virginia City will have its annual Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry and St. Patrick's Day celebration March 14. Attendees can sample delicacies from cooks competing for the title of Best Rocky Mountain Oyster Cook in the West and revel in the St. Patrick's Day atmosphere at a party only the Comstock can throw.

Genoa Western Heritage Days, with concerts, cowboy church and harmonica lessons, runs April 24-26 in the Carson Valley community of Genoa.

The Discovery Museum in Reno will open a new exhibit, Matter Splatter, on May 16. This 3,000-square-foot material sciences display will allow visitors to explore various states of matter in an engaging and hands-on way.

Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen recently opened inside Harveys Lake Tahoe in Stateline, where the high-energy restaurant and bar will shine the spotlight on many of Hell's Kitchen cast/chef recipes and dishes featured on the show.

Las Vegas

AREA15, an experiential art, retail and entertainment complex, opens in Las Vegas this spring. Anchored by Meow Wolf, an arts and entertainment group that offers immersive experiences, AREA15 also will include Nomadic, presenting tactile VR experiences, and Dueling Axes axe-throwing lounge.

The Neon Museum has extended the exhibition of Tim Burton's original fine art through April 2020. The exhibit, "Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @ The Neon Museum," transforms the museum's distinctive campus through the artist's singular vision.

Country music legend Shania Twain will begin her "Let's Go!" residency at Planet Hollywood in March, expected to run through June; while rockstar Rod Stewart returns to Las Vegas in March for 16 shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Pop music sensation Bruno Mars will perform five shows at the Park MGM Theater in March and April.

A completely remodeled Palms Resort boasts several new high end restaurants - including Vetri Cucina, an intimate test kitchen from award-winning chef Marc Vetri, and Scotch 80 Prime, a luxurious and top-notch steakhouse - remodeled rooms and a revamped ambiance throughout the resort.

Rural Nevada

The history-rich town of Tonopah in central Nevada will offer new, themed ghost walk tours based on more than 400 hours of historic research and interviews in March and April. Details coming soon at tonopahnevada.com.

Hot air balloons will brighten the sky above Pahrump at the town's hot air balloon festival Feb. 21-23 in Petrack Park. Tethered hot air balloon rides, carnival games and a live-action rodeo with mutton busting also are part of the event.

Working cowboys will compete at the Winnemucca Ranch Hand Rodeo Weekend, Feb. 26 to March 1. Watch bona-fide ranch hands compete in such team events as bronc riding, steer stopping and trailer loading.

