Is this Cocktail Gluten-Free? Beyond Celiac Helps People with Coeliac Disease and Gluten Sensitivity Stay Safe

Web searches for gluten-free libations spike, especially around holidays, weekends

Philadelphia, PA, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Celiac has been serving up content for the coeliac disease and gluten sensitive communities for years. Notable in recent months is a spike in the number of searches for information about the gluten status of various types of alcohol.

The short answer is yes, pure, distilled liquor, even if made from wheat, barley, or rye, is considered gluten-free. Most liquors are safe for people with coeliac disease because of the distillation process. However, people with coeliac disease and gluten sensitivity need to be on the lookout for hidden gluten in liquors that add flavorings or other additives after distillation. There is also a risk for gluten cross-contamination in facilities that process products containing wheat, barley, or rye.

Maria Luci, Beyond Celiac Assistant Director of Digital Media, noted the spike in related searches over the December holidays. "We believe that interest is coming not only from people who are diagnosed with coeliac disease or gluten sensitivity out at bars and restaurants, but also people who are throwing parties and want to be inviting and inclusive for all their guests." Some alcohol can be especially confusing. For example, rye whiskey is made from rye, a gluten-containing grain. It is rendered gluten-free in the distillation process. "It's easy to understand why someone might be unsure and do a quick search to confirm if it's safe to drink while pouring over a drink menu," Luci added.

A liquor product that may contain gluten is ouzo, due to grains sometimes being added after the distillation process. More information about the gluten-status of many common alcohols can be found on the Beyond Celiac website.

A Note on Beer

Beer is fermented, not distilled, so it goes through a different creation process. Regular beer is made with barley and is not safe for people with coeliac disease. There are non-barley based gluten-free beers on the market, as well as hard ciders and ales.

Members of the coeliac disease and gluten sensitive communities can stay up to date with the latest information in research, in addition to accessing gluten-free recipes and other helpful tips and downloadable resources by signing up for the free monthly enewsletter.

XXX

About Coeliac Disease

Coeliac disease (spelled celiac in the United States) is a serious, genetic, autoimmune disorder that affects an estimated 1% of the population, the majority of whom are still undiagnosed. The disease can cause debilitating symptoms, and if left untreated, can lead to serious long-term health problems including infertility and some types of cancer.

Beyond Celiac:

For more than 15 years, Beyond Celiac has been the leading patient advocacy and research-driven coeliac disease organization in the United States working to drive diagnosis, advance research and accelerate the discovery of new treatments and a cure. By engaging with the top scientists in the field, awarding research grants, and supporting the community, Beyond Celiac envisions a world in which people with coeliac disease can live healthy lives and eat without fear - a world Beyond Celiac. www.BeyondCeliac.org.

Contact:

Claire Baker

Beyond Celiac

cbaker@beyondcoeliac.org

267-419-2111

Attachment