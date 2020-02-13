Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2020) - Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today confirmed extending its first two bids in a campaign to acquire CBD infused beverage, edible and topical operations. PURA has made an offer to acquire a CBD Confections Operation and separately made an offer to acquire a CBD Pet Products operation. On Monday, earlier this week, PURA announced closing on a $5 million investment to fund the acquisition campaign. The $5 million investment is structured as a debt facility whereby funds can be drawn as needed to fund acquisitions. The drawn funds would be secured by the acquired asset and the debt can be repaid in stock at $0.10 per share. Provided the acquisition bids advance to a next step, PURA plans to engage an independent evaluation of the two target acquisitions.

