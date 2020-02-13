

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Expedia Inc. (EXPE) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $76 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $17 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Expedia Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $185 million or $1.24 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $2.75 billion from $2.56 billion last year.



Expedia Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $185 Mln. vs. $191 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.24 vs. $1.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.19 -Revenue (Q4): $2.75 Bln vs. $2.56 Bln last year.



