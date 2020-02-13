

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) released earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $27.5 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $35.6 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $40.4 million or $0.85 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $586.9 million from $528.6 million last year.



AMN Healthcare Services Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $40.4 Mln. vs. $38.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.85 vs. $0.81 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q4): $586.9 Mln vs. $528.6 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $598 - $605 Mln



