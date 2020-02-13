Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 918422 ISIN: US67066G1040 Ticker-Symbol: NVD 
Tradegate
13.02.20
21:59 Uhr
250,15 Euro
-0,40
-0,16 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
263,90
265,50
22:54
249,25
250,25
22:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NVIDIA
NVIDIA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NVIDIA CORPORATION250,15-0,16 %