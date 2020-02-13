LOOP Insights Inc.: Loop Insights Issues Shares for Debt

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2020 / LOOP Insights Inc. (TSXV:MTRX) (the "Company" or "Loop") announced they have entered into a share for debt arrangement in which the Company will issue 413,981 common shares at a deemed price of CAD $0.12 and 859,808 common shares at a deemed price of CAD $0.13 in settlement of a debt totaling CAD $ 161,452.73. The Company chose to settle the Indebtedness through the issuance of Common Shares to preserve cash and improve the Company's balance sheet. The Debt Settlement was conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on February 7, 2020.

About LOOP

LOOP Insights Inc. (TSX.V: MTRX) is a Vancouver-based technology company that has developed a unique automated AI marketing platform intended to level the playing field for brick and mortar retailers in their battle with online digital competition. Retailers and brands benefit from making real-time, data-driven decisions and Loop enables them to curate unique personalized customer experiences in stores, a capability which previously did not exist.

For more information, please contact:

CHF Capital Markets LOOP Website: www.loopinsights.ai Cathy Hume, CEO Facebook: @ LoopInsights T: 416-868-1079 x 231 Twitter: @ LoopInsights E: cathy@chfir.com LinkedIn: @ LoopInsights



Forward-Looking Statements/Information:

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Loop's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Loop believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Loop does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Loop should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Loop will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: LOOP Insights Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576402/Loop-Insights-Issues-Shares-for-Debt