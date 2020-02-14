Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 6981) (ISIN: JP3914400001) (hereafter "Murata"), announces the change of the company name of its affiliate ID-Solutions S.r.l. (Headquarters: Parma, Italy), to Murata ID Solutions S.r.l., effective April 1, 2020.

Murata ID Solutions is a RFID system integrator that, starting from their consultancy experience and development of their own middleware and application software, provides added value traceability solutions based on customer needs. The company was acquired by Murata on June 1, 2017.

The name change will rebrand the company's corporate image as a member of the Murata Group and enhance the RFID business through greater synergies.

New corporate name of the company: Murata ID Solutions S.r.l.

Current corporate name of the company: ID-Solutions S.r.l.

Brief summary

Company name: Murata ID Solutions S.r.l.

Location: Viale Mariotti, 1 43121 Parma

Representative: Antonio Rizzi

Business description: RFID system integration (including middleware and application software development)

Number of employees: 17

Main office: Parma, Italy

http://www.murata-idsolutions.com/

Related news release

Murata acquired ID-Solutions in Italy

https://www.murata.com/en-global/about/newsroom/news/company/general/2017/0602

