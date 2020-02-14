AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B (500U) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Feb-2020 / 04:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B DEALING DATE: 13/02/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 61.7549 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 46021566 CODE: 500U ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500U Sequence No.: 46758 EQS News ID: 975613 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2020 22:22 ET (03:22 GMT)