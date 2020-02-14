Technavio has been monitoring the outdoor cushions market in the US and it is poised to grow by USD 135.13 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Increasing number of luxury hotels has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, rising competition, increasing price war, and reducing profit margins might hamper market growth. Request a free sample report
Outdoor Cushions Market in the US 2020-2024: Segmentation
Outdoor Cushions Market in the US is segmented as below:
Distribution channel
- Offline
- Online
End-user
- Residential
- Commercial
Type
- Foam Cushions
- Inflatable Cushions
- Others
Outdoor Cushions Market in the US 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our outdoor cushions market in the US report covers the following areas:
- Outdoor Cushions Market in the US Size
- Outdoor Cushions Market in the US Trends
- Outdoor Cushions Market in the US Industry Analysis
This study identifies customization of outdoor cushions as one of the prime reasons driving the growth of the outdoor cushions market in the US during the next few years.
Outdoor Cushions Market in the US 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the outdoor cushions market in the US, including some of the vendors such as Brown Jordan Inc., Classic Accessories LLC, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Home Depot Product Authority LLC, Jordan Manufacturing Co. Inc., Kohl's Corp., La-Z-Boy Inc., Lowe's Companies Inc., Pillow Perfect Inc. and Target Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the outdoor cushions market in the US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Outdoor Cushions Market in the US 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the growth of the outdoor cushions market in the US during the next five years
- Estimation of the outdoor cushions market size and its contribution to the parent market in the US
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the outdoor cushions market in the US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the vendors in the outdoor cushions market in the US
