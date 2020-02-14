Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) announces that the GEO-3 payload of the European Geostationary Navigation Overlay System (EGNOS), a hosted payload aboard its EUTELSAT 5 West B satellite, has successfully entered into service.

EUTELSAT 5 West B is hosting the Eutelsat-procured EGNOS payload under a 15-year agreement signed in 2017 with the European Global Navigation Satellite Systems Agency (GSA). The contract also includes technical services and a European ground infrastructure, including two gateways installed at Eutelsat's Rambouillet and Cagliari teleports.

Yohann Leroy, Eutelsat's Deputy CEO and Chief Technical Officer, said: "Eutelsat is proud of the collaboration with its customer GSA, its partners including the European Space Agency, and its suppliers, culminating in the entry into service of this next generation technology of EGNOS on EUTELSAT 5 West B. We are delighted to host this payload, which will significantly enhance the performance of global navigation satellite systems across Europe, notably Galileo, in the coming years."

Pascal Claudel, GSA Acting Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, declared: "With this new payload in service, EGNOS is moving towards the transition to its new generation. This has been done thanks to the constructive collaboration with Eutelsat. Delivery and continuity of satellite services are part of our mission as delegated by the European Commission. It is essential that we, at the GSA, ensure these services to support economic growth and that the European Union's citizens and companies can benefit from the latest GNSS technology."

About EGNOS

EGNOS is Europe's regional satellite-based augmentation system (SBAS). It is currently used to improve the performance of GPS and will augment Galileo from 2025 onwards. EGNOS was deployed to provide safety of life navigation services to aviation, maritime and land-based users and is available since 2009. EGNOS improves the accuracy and reliability of GNSS positioning information while also providing a crucial integrity message. In addition, EGNOS also transmits an accurate time signal. The new payload will be the first step towards the deployment of the EGNOS next generation, EGNOS V3, providing an even higher level of performance and robustness, as required by the growing use and reliance on such services.

About the GSA

As an official European Union Regulatory Agency, the European GNSS Agency (GSA) manages public interests related to European GNSS programmes. The GSA's mission is to support European Union objectives and achieve the highest return on European GNSS investment, in terms of benefits to users and economic growth and competitiveness while ensuring the provision and the delivery of the EU satellite navigation services EGNOS and Galileo.

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

