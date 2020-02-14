Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HGPT ISIN: FR0010221234 Ticker-Symbol: E3B 
Tradegate
13.02.20
17:18 Uhr
13,110 Euro
-0,215
-1,61 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,075
13,175
13.02.
13,075
13,175
13.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EUTELSAT
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS13,110-1,61 %