Kamux Expands Again: 50th Showroom in Finland to Open in Tornio

HELSINKI, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux, a specialist in the purchase and sale of used cars, continues to grow in Finland.

"We continue to expand our offering in Finland. Our entire selection of over 4,600 used cars is available to our customers throughout Finland. Our services are easy to use online or through chat, without being tied down to any physical showrooms. The new Tornio showroom will certainly improve our network to serve our customers in Northern Finland," says Tommi Iiskonmäki, Country Director of Kamux Finland.

Tornio showroom also supports car purchases

Tornio has a unique location in the North on the Swedish border, with great connections to Sweden.

"We will also use the Tornio showroom for our Swedish purchases, so the location has many advantages. Our northernmost showroom announced in Sweden will be in Sundsvall, which is at around the same latitude as Jyväskylä. This helps illustrate Tornio's geographical location compared to our Swedish network," says Iiskonmäki.

Kamux has invested in digital development and knowledge management to seamlessly combine supply and demand. It means effective purchasing and selling processes, which are the company's competitive advantage.

Kamux hires new employees

Kamux's Tornio showroom will open in April at Kemintie 54. The store will start with a sales manager and four salespersons. Recruitment for new salespersons is already under way.

"For us, the right attitude is important - we do not think it is necessary to have a previous experience with car sales. Kamux has a unique training programme for new employees, which enables them to learn the job and to internalise customer service skills," says Iiskonmäki.

For more information, please contact:

Tommi Iiskonmäki, Country Director, Kamux Finland, +358-40-5801-498

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 72 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 240,000 used cars, 46,596 of which were sold in 2018. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 527.8 million in 2018. In 2018, Kamux's average number of employees was 472 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

