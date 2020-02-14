

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wirecard AG (WRCDF.PK), a provider of electronic payment and risk management applications, reported that its fourth-quarter preliminary earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA increased by about 41 percent to 232 million euros from last year.



Adjusted for extraordinary expenses for audit, advisory and legal services which were incurred in the fourth-quarter, EBITDA for the fourth quarter was 241 million euros, corresponding to an increase of around 46 percent.



Quarterly consolidated revenues increased by 46 percent to 835 million euros from the previous year.



For the current fiscal year 2020, the company confirmed its outlook and expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA in a range of 1.0 billion euros to 1.12 billion euros.



The company said it will publish the audited consolidated financial statements for 2019 on April 8, 2020.



