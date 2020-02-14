As the outbreak takes its toll on solar panel and battery manufacturing in China, Australia is bracing for disruptions in the supply chain.From pv magazine Australia The coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in China could have a months-long impact on the Australian solar sector, with PV module stockpiles likely to be exhausted soon. After discussing the likely impact with a few key solar panel manufacturers, Solar Juice co-founder and head of supply, Rami Fedda said in a video message on LinkedIn this week that it seems the impact on the supply chain could cause a PV module shortage. After the Chinese ...

