

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's fourth quarter GDP data. The largest euro area economy is forecast to grow 0.1 percent sequentially, the same pace as seen in the third quarter.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the greenback and the franc, it held steady against the yen and the pound.



The euro was worth 1.0837 against the greenback, 118.95 against the yen, 1.0691 against the franc and 0.8302 against the pound at 1:55 am ET.



