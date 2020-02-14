Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863037 ISIN: CH0000816824 Ticker-Symbol: OBH 
Lang & Schwarz
14.02.20
08:41 Uhr
10,085 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,010
10,160
08:41
10,850
10,860
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
OC OERLIKON
OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG10,0850,00 %