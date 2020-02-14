

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. (KNBWF.PK, KNBWY.PK), a Japanese manufacturer of alcohol beverages and soft drinks, reported Friday that its profit attributable to owners of the company for the full year fell 63.7 percent to 59.6 billion yen from 164.2 billion yen last year. Earnings per share plunged to 67.98 yen from 183.53 yen last year.



Normalized operating profit for the year was 190.7 billion yen, compared to 199.3 billion yen a year ago.



Revenue for the full year edged up 0.6 percent to 1.94 trillion yen from 1.93 trillion yen in the prior-year period.



Looking ahead to the next fiscal year, the company expects attributable profit of 115.5 billion yen, normalized operating profit of 191 billion yen, and revenues of 2.00 trillion yen.



