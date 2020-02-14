Stockholm, February 14, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Hudya AB's shares (short name: HUDYA) will commence today on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm. Hudya belongs to the industrial sector and is the 4th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. Founded in 2016, Hudya is a Scandinavian fintech company with operations in Sweden, Denmark and Norway. Hudya simplifies life by offering everyday services, saving both time and money for their customers. Their unique digital platform gathers services and products in one place for both consumers and businesses. The company currently offers mobile subscriptions, power plans, insurance and refinancing with transparent terms and reasonable prices. Hudya is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and employs around 250 professionals. "We feel both humble and proud of the fact that Hudya now is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," said Børge Leknes, CEO of Hudya. "We started our journey 3.5 years ago, and want to thank all our customers, employees and advisors for making this possible in a short period of time. Hudya is a growth company and is therefore a very good fit on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, especially considering the growth phase we are in." "We welcome Hudya to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "We continue to see an inflow of technology companies leveraging the Nasdaq First North Growth Market as a platform for further growth, and today's listing underlines that trend." Hudya AB has appointed FNCA Sweden AB as the Certified Adviser. *Main markets and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Listed companies are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com