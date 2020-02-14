AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR (WSRI ) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Feb-2020 / 08:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 13/02/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 64.0508 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4472562 CODE: WSRI ISIN: LU1861134382 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WSRI Sequence No.: 46777 EQS News ID: 975665 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2020 02:21 ET (07:21 GMT)